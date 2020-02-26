Eerie 'Ash Wednesday' Trailer for Religious Horror Film 'Saint Maud'

"He's everywhere… He's physically in me." A24 has debuted a new "Ash Wednesday" promo trailer for the indie horror film titled Saint Maud, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. Perfect timing for an intensely frightening new trailer for this highly acclaimed horror film arriving in theaters late next month. This unconventional "religious horror" feature follows a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient. It received rave reviews out of TIFF, and looks like it has some crazy scenes. Saint Maud stars Morfydd Clark as the titular Maud, along with Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom. A hell of a new trailer.

Here's the "Ash Wednesday" trailer (+ poster) for Rose Glass' Saint Maud, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Rose Glass' Saint Maud here, to see the original first look again.

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling. Saint Maud is both written and directed by British filmmaker Rose Glass, making her feature directorial debut with this after a number of acclaimed short films previously. Produced by Andrea Cornwell and Oliver Kassman. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall, and also played at Fantastic Fest. A24 will release Glass' Saint Maud in select theaters starting on March 27th, 2020 this spring. Thoughts?