New Comic-Con Trailer for Fox's Superhero Horror 'The New Mutants'

"We can get out of this!" Fox has debuted a short new Comic-Con promo trailer for The New Mutants, the sort-of X-Men spin-off movie. After years of delays, they've announced a presentation as part of "Comic-Con At Home" (since the real show was cancelled). And rumors are they might just released it streaming right after the panel. Five young mutants, discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. The first teaser trailer debuted in 2017, it was set to open in 2018, but after extensive reshoots and retooling (and Fox being bought by Disney) they've made an entirely new movie which might finally be released this year. Who knows? Starring Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage; with Alice Braga and Happy Anderson. That end shot with Magik is the coolest scene.

Here's the new Comic-Con promo trailer for Josh Boone's The New Mutants, direct from Fox's YouTube:

An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. The New Mutant is directed by American filmmaker Josh Boone, of Stuck in Love and The Fault in Our Stars previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee. Produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, Lauren Shuler Donner. Based on the "New Mutants" comic series published from 1981 to 1993 by Marvel. Fox still has The New Mutants scheduled to open in theaters starting on August 28th. But it may go direct-to-VOD. Still excited?