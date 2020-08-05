New Full-Length Trailer for 'I Am Woman' About Singer Helen Reddy

"From now on, no one will tell us what we can and can't do." Quiver Dist. has released an official trailer for the indie drama I Am Woman, telling the inspiring story of Australian singer and activist Helen Reddy. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also stopped by the Busan Film Festival - we featured the first teaser last fall. Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars as Helen, with a full cast that includes Danielle Macdonald (from Patti Cake$), Evan Peters (from X-Men), Matty Cardarople, Dusty Sorg, Toks James, Gus Murray, and also Rita Rani Ahuja. Reddy's most famous song is one called "I Am Woman", which quickly became the anthem for the women's movement in the 70s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become an international singing superstar. This looks dazzling! An inspiring smash-the-patriarchy story.

For the first time on screen, I Am Woman tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song "I Am Woman" that became the anthem for the women's movement in the 1970s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being. I Am Woman is directed by Korean filmmaker Unjoo Moon, making her feature directorial debut with this after one short film and the doc The Zen of Bennett previously. The screenplay is written by Emma Jensen. Produced by Rosemary Blight. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The film hasn't opened in the UK yet. Quiver will release Moon's I Am Woman in select theaters + on VOD starting September 11th in the US this fall.