New HBO Max Trailer for Baltimore Dirt Bike Film 'Charm City Kings'

"People like us don't get no second chances, Mouse." HBO Max has released a brand new official trailer for Charm City Kings, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a feature adaptation of the acclaimed documentary 12 O'Clock Boys, which originally premiered in 2013, and opened in theaters in 2014. The film is about a 14-year-old boy named Mouse who joins a notorious dirt bike gang in Baltimore. Sundance describes this as an "electric feature that pulses with teen gusto, thumping hip-hop, and amazing bike tricks. Soto directs an astonishingly talented cast to create a narrative bursting with pitch-perfect performances and intoxicating emotion." Starring Jahi Di'Allo Winston as Mouse, plus Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis. This was originally going to be released by Sony Classics in April, but due to the pandemic and all the delays, they sold it to HBO who will be premiering it on HBO Max for streaming next month. It looks like worth a watch.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Angel Manuel Soto's Charm City Kings, direct from HBO's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Charm City Kings here, or the full trailer from earlier in the year.

14-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets. His older brother, Stro, was their top rider before his tragic death—a loss that consumes Mouse as much as his passion for bikes. Mouse's mom (Teyonah Parris) and his police mentor, Detective Rivers (William Catlett), work overtime to help the charismatic teen reach his full potential, but when the Midnight Clique’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes the boy under his wing, the lure of revving his own dirt bike skids Mouse toward a road way past the straight and narrow. Charm City Kings is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, director of the films Frailty and The Farm previously, as well as numerous shorts. The screenplay is by Sherman Payne, from a story by Barry Jenkins, Kirk Sullivan, Christopher M. Boyd; based on the film by Lotfy Nathan. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year in the Dramatic Competition category. HBO Max will release Soto's Charm City Kings streaming exclusively starting October 8th this fall. Want to watch?