New International Trailer for Crazy Russian Action Film 'Russian Raid'

"Russians do not give up." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for a Russian action movie titled Russian Raid, which is one of the most bland titles for an action movie all year. Don't be surprised that this is about a raid, in Russia, because that's pretty much all this is about. Ivan Kotik stars as Nikita, a former Russian Spetsnaz operative, who's hired to neutralize the large private security force at a local factory so that his shady employer can extort the business from the factory owner. But Nikita and his group of highly trained fighters get more than they bargained for when it turns out the factory is actually owned by a dangerous warlord connected to the Russian military. Nikita also reveals he has orchestrated his own secret mission to take personal revenge on the most dangerous man in Russia. Lots of fighting. Also starring Ilya Antonenko, Nikita Kologrivyy, Vladimir Mineev, Sofya Ozerova. Check it out below.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Denis Kryuchkov's Russian Raid, direct from YouTube:

A mercenary with a cause is a hero. Nikita (Ivan Kotik), a former Russian Spetsnaz operative, is hired to neutralize the large private security force at a local factory so that his shady employer can extort the business from the factory owner. But Nikita and his group of highly trained fighters get more than they bargained for when it turns out the factory is actually owned by a dangerous warlord connected to the Russian military. By the time the 'hostile takeover' is complete, Nikita reveals that he has orchestrated his own secret mission to take personal revenge on the most dangerous man in Russia. Russian Raid, also known as Russkiy Reyd or Русский рейд in Russian, is directed by Russian filmmaker Denis Kryuchkov, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is co-written by Denis Kryuchkov, Olga Loyanich, and Robert Orr. The film already opened in Russia in October of this year. No other international release dates are set - it's expected to arrive in 2021 around the world. Who's intrigued?