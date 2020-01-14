New International Trailer for Vin Diesel's Sci-Fi Tech Action 'Bloodshot'

"You are MY weapon!" Sony has launched a second "international" trailer for upcoming action sci-fi movie Bloodshot, due out in just a few months. This is yet another comic book adaptation, about a slain soldier who is re-animated with superpowers based on nanotechnology injected into him. It's based on the comic book character known as Bloodshot, published in various Valiant Comics, the first appearance in 1992. Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero "Bloodshot" by the RST corporation. This seems to be a twisted mix of Upgrade and RoboCop, along with some of the usual Vin Diesel tropes you might expect. The full cast includes Guy Pearce, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, Talulah Riley, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, and Siddharth Dhananjay. This looks like a killer action movie - derivative but still badass nonetheless.

Here's the second (international) trailer for Dave Wilson's Bloodshot movie, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Based on the bestselling comic books, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. Now filled with an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not – but he's on a mission to find out. Bloodshot is directed by American filmmaker Dave Wilson, making his feature directorial debut after working for years at Blur Studio and directing cinematics for video games. The screenplay is written by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow; based on the Valiant comic books by Yvel Guichet, Bob Layton, Don Perlin, and Kevin VanHook. Sony will debut Wilson's Bloodshot in theaters everywhere starting March 13th, 2020 coming up. Still look good? Want to watch?