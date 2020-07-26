Watch: Mythology Featurette for Scott Cooper's 'Antlers' Horror Film

"A diabolical wickedness that devours mankind." Searchlight Pictures has released a new featurette about the mythology of the horror film Antlers, from director Scott Cooper. The film was originally scheduled to open in April this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. At first they were planning to reschedule it for this fall, but they have decided to push it all the way back until February 19th, 2021 next year. Antlers also showed up at Comic-Con this weekend with an "At Home" presentation (watch on YouTube) which is where this video is from. In the film, a small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. It's adapted from a short story called "The Quiet Boy" by Nick Antosca. Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. You can also watch the two trailers for this here & here. This looks seriously freaky, hopefully it will be in theaters in February.

Here's the new mythology featurette for Scott Cooper's Antlers, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Cooper's Antlers here, and the second trailer or third trailer.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Antlers is directed by American actor / filmmaker Scott Cooper, director of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, and Hostiles previously. The screenplay is by C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper; based on the short story "The Quiet Boy" from Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Fox Searchlight will release Cooper's Antlers in select US theaters starting February 19th, 2021 next year. Follow @antlersmovie for updates. Still interested?