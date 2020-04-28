New Official Trailer for South African Western 'Children of the Storm'

"Will they survive?" ITN Movies has debuted an official UK trailer for a South African western drama titled Children of the Storm, which originally premiered at the Silwerskerm Film Festival last year. The film's original title is The Story of Racheltjie De Beer, but that's only in South Africa because outside of that country no one really knows who Racheltjie De Beer is. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Brett Michael Innes. Known as an "Afrikaans tale for all South Africans", this is inspired by the cherished tale passed down from generation to generation. The beloved tale of a young girl whose sacrifice saved her little brother's life after the two got lost in a snowstorm in the late 1800s. Starring Zonika de Vries, Stian Bam, Marius Weyers, Sandra Prinsloo, Antoinette Louw, Beate Olwagen, Johannes Jordaan, and Seputla Sebogodi. We don't hear any dialogue in the trailer because the film is entirely in Afrikaans.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matthys Boshoff's Children of the Storm, from YouTube:

South African wilderness 1800s. Five years after their mother died, Rachel (Zonika de Vries), a girl on the cusp of adolescence and 5-year-old Jamie find themselves on their way to the virgin gold fields with their father, Herman (Stian Bam), as he tries to start a new life. When Jamie goes missing in a freak snow blizzard, Rachel braves the storm to look for her little brother. Children of the Storm, originally known as The Story of Racheltjie De Beer in South Africa, is directed by South African filmmaker Matthys Boshoff, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously; he also once worked as a set decorator / props buyer. The screenplay is written by Brett Michael Innes and Matthys Boshoff. This first premiered at the Silwerskerm Film Festival last year, and already opened in South Africa last fall. ITN Movies will release Boshoff's Children of the Storm direct-to-VOD in the UK sometime later this summer. How does that look?