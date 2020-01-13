Special Look Trailer for Marvel's 'Black Widow' with Scarlett Johansson

"Natasha, my sister. After all this time - what brings you home?" Disney has revealed a new "Special Look" TV trailer for Marvel Studio's Black Widow movie, kicking off the summer on May 1st. It's good timing as this trailer is also out on the same day as Scarlett Johansson's double Oscar nominations, not to mention Florence Pugh's nomination, too. This new stand-alone solo movie is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland (of Lore, Berlin Syndrome), and is set between the Civil War and Infinity War movies. Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, returning from the previous Marvel movies. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, plus William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Michelle Lee. Well this is looking damn good.

Here's the "Special Look" trailer (+ Brazilian poster) for Cate Shortland's Black Widow, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Black Widow here, to see the original reveal again.

A film about Natasha Romanoff and her quests - set between the previous Marvel movies Civil War and Infinity War. Johansson described the film as "an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself, probably for once in her life." Black Widow is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, director of the films Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer; based on the comic books and characters created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Don Rico. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Disney will release Marvel Studios & Shortland's Black Widow movie in theaters everywhere starting May 1st, 2020 to kick off this summer. How badass does this look?