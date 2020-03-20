New Teaser Trailer for 'Selah and the Spades' Starring Lovie Simone

"When you're a girl, you got the whole world telling you what to do with your body." Amazon Studios has unveiled a new teaser trailer "first look clip" for the film Selah and the Spades, marking the directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Tayarisha Poe. This originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by AFI Fest in the fall. Getting a digital release this spring on Amazon Prime. The film is set at a wealthy private school, which is run by five student factions operating incognito. The main story focuses on Selah, who runs the faction known as the "Spades", and her trials and tribulations when a provocative new student named Paloma challenges her for the throne one year. This stars Lovie Simone as Selah, along with Celeste O'Connor, Jharrel Jerome, Gina Torres, Jesse Williams, and Ana Mulvoy Ten. It's going to end up becoming a cult classic, so keep an eye out for this on Amazon soon.

Here's a new teaser trailer clip for Tayarisha Poe's Selah and the Spades, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still watch the festival promo trailer for Poe's Selah and the Spades here, to see the original reveal.

Five factions run the underground life of the prestigious Haldwell boarding school. At the head of the most powerful faction - The Spades - sits Selah Summers (Lovie Simone). By turns charming and callous, she chooses whom to keep close and whom to cut loose, walking the fine line between being feared and loved. Selah and the Spades is both written and directed by American filmmaker Tayarisha Poe, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and other video projects previously. Follow her @tayarisha. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, playing in the Next section. Amazon Studios will release Poe's Selah and the Spades streaming exclusively starting April 17th this spring. Who wants to join Selah?