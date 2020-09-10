New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Bong Joon-ho's 'Memories of Murder'

"Do you see this kind of thing in Seoul often?" Neon + Artificial Eye have released trailers for the new 4K re-release of Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder, his second feature film that he made in 2003 following Barking Dogs Never Bite. With Parasite taking the world by storm last year (and at the Oscars this year) there's no better time than now to get people back into Bong Joon-ho. This film is considered one of his all-time greatest, and it has been "remastered" in 4K and will be getting a limited release in the US this fall, in addition to the UK. Inspired by true events, it blends true-crime with social satire and even comedy. In a small Korean province in 1986, two detectives struggle with the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered by an unknown culprit. Song Kang-ho (who later starred in Mr. Vengeance, Thirst, Snowpiercer, Parasite) stars as Detective Park Doo-man. The cast includes Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Roi-ha, Song Jae-ho, Byun Hee-bong, and Go Seo-hee. There's two new posters for each country as well, and info on the theatrical screenings listed below. Highly recommend watching this is you've never seen it.

Here's the official 4K re-release trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder, direct from YouTube:

And here's the alternate UK version of the trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder, on YouTube:

In 1986 Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, after two women are found raped and murdered, Seoul detective Seo Tae-yoon is brought in to help local detective Park Doo-man with the investigation. As more bodies are found, the pair realise they have a serial killer on their hands. Inspired by true events, Bong Joon Ho's sophomore feature blends true-crime with social satire and even comedy is his typically masterful fashion. Memories of Murder is directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, his second feature film at the time after Barking Dogs Never Bite. The screenplay is by Bong Joon-ho and Shim Sung-bo, based on the play by Kim Kwang-rim. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003, and played at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals. Curzon Artificial Eye will re-release the 4K restoration of Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder in cinemas + on VOD starting September 11th this fall. For info, visit their website. It will also be in theaters in the US on October 19th & 20th for a two night screening with Fathom Events.