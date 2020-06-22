New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of 'Rad' - 80s Cult Classic BMX Movie

"Okay, dudes, let's walk this sucker!" Utopia & Altavod have released a new trailer for the 4K restoration of 80s cult classic Rad. This was originally released in March of 1986 during the BMX bike craze, and it's one of those cheesy-but-awesome 80s sports movies for-teens about an outcast who tries to beat everyone else in the big competition. Rad has since gone on to become a beloved cult classic, not only because it has a killer soundtrack and impressive stunts, but because it so perfectly captures the vibe of the 80s. And it's one of the only BMX movies ever made that treats the sport with respect. Starring Bill Allen, Talia Shire, and Bart Conner. The movie even has an Instagram and Facebook for those who are just catching up with it now 34 years later. If you've heard plenty about this, but never seen it yet, now is the perfect time to ride with Rad.

Here's the official 4K re-release trailer (+ poster) for Hal Needham's Rad, direct from Utopia's YouTube:

Originally released in early 1986 during the rise of the BMX bike craze, this powerful piece of pop cultural nostalgia is finally coming to disc, newly restored in 4K from its original negative by Fotokem. The film follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small town kid determined to win an infamous BMX race set on a nearly impossible course known as Helltrack. A sleeper hit upon its initial release, Rad has become one of the iconic cult films of the 1980s and amongst BMX professionals, spawning fan clubs and repertory film screenings for decades. Rad is directed by American stuntman / filmmaker Hal Needham, director of the films Smokey and the Bandit I & II, The Villain, Cannonball Run I & II, and Megaforce before making this. The screenplay is by Sam Bernard & Geoffrey Edwards. Rad was originally released in theaters in March of 1986. Utopia will re-release the 4K restoration of Needham's Rad available on VOD starting July 24th this summer. Already available on Blu-ray now, and it's coming to Altavod in July as well. Who's ready to ride?