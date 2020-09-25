New Trailer for 4K Restoration of 1955 Crime Comedy 'The Ladykillers'

"Give the parrot his medicine." Studiocanal has unveiled a new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of The Ladykillers, celebrating the film's 65th anniversary. This "flawless" black comedy first opened in 1955 in London, and is considered one of the best British comedies ever made. A 35mm 3-strip Technicolor print was used as a reference for the colour grade to ensure the new HDR Dolby Vision master stayed true to the films original 1950s "Colour by Technicolor" look. Five oddball criminals planning a bank robbery rent rooms on a cul-de-sac from an octogenarian widow under the pretext that they are classical musicians. The film features an all-star line-up of the finest comedy actors of the era: Alec Guinness plays mastermind "Professor Marcus"; Cecil Parker is Claude otherwise known as "Major Courtney"; Peter Sellers is Harry aka "Mr Robinson"; Herbert Lom is Louis aka "Mr Harvey" and Danny Green plays One-Round also known as "Mr Lawson". Topped off by an exquisite Katie Johnson as their landlord "Mrs. Wilberforce". The footage in this trailer is pristine, and as always, restorations are a perfect way to catch up with classics.

Official 4K trailer (+ old / new posters) for Alexander Mackendrick's The Ladykillers, from YouTube:

Alexander Mackendrick's The Ladykillers follows the hilarious capers of a group of small-time crooks, who take on more they can handle in the form of their very sweet, but slightly dotty, elderly landlady Mrs Wilberforce (BAFTA-winning actress Katie Johnson). This group of seedy misfits are planning a security van robbery and rent a room from Mrs Wilberforce in her rickety Victorian house next to King’s Cross station from which to base their operation. To conceal their true purpose, they pose as a string quartet, though they cannot play a note and are in fact miming to a recording of Boccherini's Minuet. The gang pull off the robbery but none of them could have predicted that their greatest obstacle to escaping with the loot would be their tiny hostess. The Ladykillers is directed by the British-American filmmaker Alexander Mackendrick, his fifth feature at the time following Whisky Galore!, The Man in the White Suit, Crash of Silence, and High and Dry. The screenplay / story is written by William Rose. This first opened in cinemas in London in December of 1955, then premiered in the US in early 1956. Studiocanal will re-release the 4K restoration of The Ladykillers in Picturehouse cinemas in the UK only starting on October 23rd this fall. It will then be released in 4K on UHD Blu-Ray early this November. Who wants to see this film in the cinema?