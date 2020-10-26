New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Béla Tarr's 1988 Film 'Damnation'

"I'd do the basest things to make you choose me." Arbelos Films has unveiled a brand new official trailer for a 4K restoration re-release of a film titled Damnation, originally called Kárhozat in Hungarian. A mid-career masterwork by legendary Hungarian art house auteur Béla Tarr and the first of his internationally acclaimed trilogy of films written in collaboration with author László Krasznahorkai (in addition to the film Sátántangó), Damnation chronicles the doomed affair between bar Titanik regular Karrer (Sátántangó’s Miklós B. Székely) and the cruel cabaret singer (Vali Kerekes) he pines for while scheming to displace her brutish husband (György Cserhalmi). Described as "a poignant Communism allegory that solidified Tarr's unique aesthetic, Damnation is photographed in an exquisitely black & white palette underscored by the mesmerizing long takes that would come to be his trademark." Tarr's Damnation has been restored in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative by the Hungarian National Film Institute – Film Archive under the supervision of Béla Tarr. It will begin showing at the end of October for anyone interested in watching.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer for Béla Tarr's Damnation, direct from Arbelos' YouTube:

A key turning point in Béla Tarr’s career, the first of the director’s six collaborations with novelist László Krasznahorkai signaled a visible shift away from the verité realism of his early features and toward the highly stylized, black-and-white otherworldliness that would become his signature. The story is a kind of desiccated film noir, focusing on the efforts of a dour loner, Karrer (Miklós Székely B.), to steal back his estranged lover—a lounge singer (Vali Kerekes) in a funereal bar named Titanik—from her debt-addled husband. Karrer lures the husband into a smuggling scheme that will force him to leave town, but these well-laid plans soon go awry, and the characters play out their doomed destiny through enveloping layers of rain, shadow, and despair. Damnation is directed by acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, at the time it was his fifth feature film following Family Nest, The Outsider, The Prefab People, and Almanac of Fall previously. The screenplay is written by author László Krasznahorkai and Béla Tarr. The film originally premiered at the Berlin and Toronto Film Festivals in 1988, then opened in Hungary in late 1988 but never was released in the US. Arbelos Films will re-release Tarr's Damnation in 4K in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on October 30th this month. For more info on the re-release, visit their official website.