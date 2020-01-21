New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Horace B. Jenkins' 'Cane River' Film

"Rare and fantastic, its raw subject matters echoes in films of the present day…" Oscilloscope Labs has released a new trailer for a long lost film titled Cane River, which has been found and restored to 4K and will be re-released in theaters next month. This "lyrical, visionary film disappeared for decades after Jenkins died suddenly following the film's completion [in 1982], robbing generations of a talented, vibrant new voice in African-American cinema. Available now for the first time in forty years in a brand-new, state-of-the-art 4k restoration." Set in Natchitoches Parish, a free community of color in Louisiana, the film is about the romance between two African-Americans who come from different class backgrounds. Starring Tommye Myrick, Richard Romain, Carol Sutton, and Barbara Tasker. This is definitely a one-of-a-kind film.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Horace B. Jenkins' Cane River, direct from YouTube:

Written, produced, and directed by Emmy-winning documentarian, Horace B. Jenkins, and crafted by an entirely African-American cast & crew, Cane River is a racially-charged love story in Natchitoches Parish, a "free community of color" in Louisiana. A budding, forbidden romance lays bare the tensions between two black communities, both descended from slaves but also of disparate opportunity—the light-skinned, property-owning Creoles and the darker-skinned, more disenfranchised families of the area. Cane River is directed by American filmmaker Horace Jenkins, his first and only feature film. This was first released in late 1982, but then lost for decades after Jenkins passed away after finishing the film. Oscilloscope Labs will re-release this 4K restoration in select theaters starting February 7th, 2020. For more, visit their website.