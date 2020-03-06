New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Psychedelic 'Son of the White Mare'

"Let's see how strong you are. Pull it up by its roots." Arbelos has released a new official trailer for the 4K restoration of an underground animated classic called Son of the White Mare. Heard of it before? This psychedelic Hungarian animated movie was made by animation master Marcell Jankovics (Sisyphus, The Tragedy of Man, Song of the Miraculous Hind, Johnny Corncob) and first released in 1981. It never showed in theaters in the US, and has only appeared at various film festivals or in bootleg form. The film has been restored in 4K using the original 35mm camera negative and sound elements by Arbelos in collaboration with the Hungarian Film Archive. A goddess in the shape of a horse gives birth to three super-powered sons who set out on a mission to save three princesses from three evil dragons and reclaim their kingdom from the underworld. The film acts as trippy visual commentary on pollution and humanity's destruction of the world. And it definitely looks stunning! If you've never seen it, now is the perfect time to catch up with this.

Here's the new trailer for the 4K restoration of Marcell Jankovics' Son of the White Mare, on YouTube:

One of the great psychedelic masterpieces of world animation, Son of the White Mare is a swirling, color-mad maelstrom of mythic monsters and Scythian heroes, part-Nibelungenlied, part-Yellow Submarine, lit by jagged bolts of lightning and drenched in rivers of blue, red, gold and green. A massive cosmic oak stands at the gates of the Underworld, holding seventy-seven dragons inside its roots; to combat these monsters, a dazzling white mare goddess gives birth to three heroes – Treeshaker and his brothers – who embark on an epic journey to save the universe. Son of the White Mare, originally known as Fehérlófia in Hungarian, is directed by Hungarian animation master filmmaker Marcell Jankovics, his second feature film at the time. The film was originally released in late 1981 in Hungary. This new update premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Arbelos will re-release Jankovics' Son of the White Mare in 4K in select US theaters starting March 27th, with a nationwide rollout following. For more info, visit the official website.