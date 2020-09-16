Full Trailer for 4K Restoration of Wong Kar Wai's 'In the Mood for Love'

"Feelings can creep up just like that." Block 2 Distribution has released an new official trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of Wong Kar Wai's beloved romance classic In the Mood for Love. The film originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000, where Tony Leung Chiu Wai won Best Actor. Two neighbors, a woman and a man, form a strong bond after both suspect extramarital activities of their spouses. However, they agree to keep their bond platonic so as not to commit similar wrongs. Described as a "a masterful evocation of romantic longing and fleeting moments. With its aching musical soundtrack and exquisitely abstract cinematography by Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping-bin, this film has secured a place in the cinematic canon, and is a milestone in Wong's redoubtable career." The film also stars Maggie Cheung. It was also released on Criterion Blu-ray recently and will be showing in "virtual cinemas" and a few select theaters later this fall. A must see even if you've already watched it plenty of times before. Enjoy.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ posters) for Wong Kar Wai's In the Mood for Love, on YouTube:

To mark the 20th anniversary of In the Mood for Love, Block 2 Dist. has released a commemorative trailer of the Wong Kar Wai classic. In 1962 Hong Kong, two neighbors, a woman and a man, find out that their respective spouses are having an affair with each other. In the Mood for Love is both written and directed by acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai, his 7th feature film at the time, following As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Ashes of Time, Fallen Angels, and Happy Together before it. The film originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000, where it also won Best Actor and the Technical Grand Prize. It also played at the Toronto & San Sebastian Film Festivals that year, then opened in US theaters in early 2001. A retrospective was supposed to tour this summer. Now Block 2 will re-release In the Mood for Love in 4K during the "The World Of Wong Kari Wai" event starting December 4th at Film at Lincoln Center, with a few more dates nationwide to follow. For more info visit their official website.