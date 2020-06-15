New Trailer for Adrift at Sea WWII Vampire Horror Film 'Blood Vessel'

"Whatever happened on this ship wasn't gremlins… something far more real." Umbrella Entertainment in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Blood Vessel, made by Australian SFX veteran Justin Dix. This premiered at a handful of horror film festivals last year, and it's being set for release sometime later this year. Set in 1945, the film opens with the survivors of a torpedoed hospital ship adrift on a life raft. They encounter an abandoned German minesweeper but then discover a "supernatural reckoning older and deadlier even than the war they thought they were escaping." Which is a longer way of saying: vampires. The Nazis found vampires. Yeah, this looks creepy and bloody as hell. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Nathan Phillips, Christopher Kirby, John Lloyd Fillingham, Alex Cooke, and Mark Diaco. This is a very dark and messy trailer, but this looks extra gnarly and super scary.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Justin Dix's Blood Vessel, direct from YouTube:

Somewhere in the North Atlantic, late 1945. A lift raft adrift at sea, and in it, the survivors of a torpedoed hospital ship: With no food, water, or shelter, all seems lost - until an abandoned German minesweeper drifts ominously towards them, giving them one last chance at survival. As they explore the ship, it becomes all too clear that some diabolical fate has befallen its German crew. The mystery only deepens when they encounter a young Romanian girl, who leads them to a locked storage room in the bowels of the vessel. Inside, a frantic German sailor and a haul of Nazi treasure, including the ancient sarcophagi of two long-dead vampires… Blood Vessel is directed by Australian FX veteran / producer / filmmaker Justin Dix, director of the film Crawlspace previously. He has also worked in special effects / prosthetics for films for years. The screenplay is written by Jordan Prosser and Justin Dix. This first premiered at the FilmQuest & Grimmfest Film Festivals last year. No official release is set yet for Blood Vessel - stay tuned for updates.