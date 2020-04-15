New Trailer for 'Agatha and the Truth of Murder' Starring Ruth Bradley

"No offense, but none of you lot look like the killing type." Vision Films has unveiled the official US trailer for an alternative history drama about crime writer Agatha Christie getting embroiled in a real-life murder case during her 11-day disappearance in 1926. The film is titled Agatha and the Truth of Murder, and originally premiered on TV in the UK in late 2018. It's not slated for release in the US in the fall of this year. With a script by Tom Dalton (The Pharmacist), set in 1926, the film depicts Agatha Christie investigating the murder of Florence Nightingale's goddaughter and how her involvement in this case then influenced her writing. Ruth Bradley (from Grabbers, "Humans", "Guilt") stars as Agatha Christie, with a cast including Dean Andrews, Bebe Cave, Amelia Dell, Richard Doubleday, Derek Halligan, Blake Harrison, Pippa Haywood, Stacha Hicks, and Ralph Ineson. It looks suitably mysterious and alluring, no doubt.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Terry Loane's Agatha and the Truth of Murder, from YouTube:

Agatha Christie (Ruth Bradley), a young mystery writer with her personal life in tatters and her writing in crisis, is commissioned to solve a real-life murder. Assuming a disguise, a trap is set for the suspects, but she soon discovers that this killer is more cunning and dangerous than her fictional creations. Agatha and the Truth of Murder is directed by Irish filmmaker Terry Loane, director of the film Mickybo and Me previously, as well as a few short films and TV work including episodes of "Millie Inbetween". The script is written by Tom Dalton. Produced by Brett Wilson. This originally premiered on Channel 5 in the UK in late 2018. It also opened in most of Europe last year. Vision Films will release Loane's Agatha and the Truth of Murder in select theaters + on VOD starting October 30th in the fall. Anyone interested in watching this?