New Trailer for Animated Comedy 'Animal Crackers' Coming to Netflix

"You are now the proud owners of one rundown circus." Netflix has released a brand new trailer for the animated comedy Animal Crackers, made by Blue Dream Studios. The family movie is about a down-on-his-luck guy who tries to revive a circus. The catch - he finds a magical box of animal crackers that allows him to transform into any of the animals in his box. He thinks this might save the circus, until he discovers he has to go up against his long lost evil uncle - Horatio P. Huntington. The extensive voice cast in Animal Crackers (seen at the beginning of this trailer) includes John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen, Raven-Symoné, Sylvester Stallone, Patrick Warburton, Tara Strong, Lydia Rose Taylor, Wallace Shawn, Gilbert Gottfried, Harvey Fierstein, and Kevin Grevioux. This originally premiered at the Annecy Film Festival back in 2017, but it has taken a full three years for it to finally get an official release - arriving on Netflix this July. This much of a delay isn't a good sign, though it still looks fun.

Here's the new official trailer (+ another poster) for Blue Dream's Animal Crackers, from YouTube:

You can still watch the original 2017 trailer for Animal Crackers here, to see the very first footage again.

Owen Huntington's life is one continuous loop of work, eat, and sleep. A loop that keeps him from ever seeing his wife Zoe, or his daughter MacKenzie. A loop that is sure to kill him. Then, one day, Owen discovers a long lost Uncle passed away - and left his Circus to Owen. What could have been a blessing - soon unfolds into a curse. The circus is broke. The animals are all gone. And most of the crew are too old to be of any use. It's a disaster. But something magical happens. Owen discovers Buffalo Bob's secret. A box of Animal Crackers that gives the bearer the ability to become any animal. Suddenly - there's hope. If Owen can use the box to become these animals and perform people will come. He'll be rich. But Owen forgot one thing. Buffalo Bob had a brother. Horatio P. Huntington. Owner of the largest chain of circuses in the world. And Horatio would stop at nothing to get his hands on the Magical Animal Crackers. Animal Crackers is co-directed by filmmakers Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava and Jaime Maestro; from a screenplay written by Dean Lorey and Scott Christian Sava. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival in 2017. Netflix will finally release Blue Dream's Animal Crackers streaming in the UK/US starting July 24th.