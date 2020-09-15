New Trailer for Animated 'Henchmen' Film Set in a World of Villains

"Henchman today, supervillain tomorrow." Vertical Ent. has released a new trailer for an animated movie titled Henchmen, which originally premiered up in Canada from 2018. It's finally getting a virtual + VOD release in the US this fall. When the world is threatened by an evil supervillain, a teenager and his mentor team up to stop him. A fallen henchman named Hank, voiced by James Marsden, leads a team of Lester and two others, called the "Union of Evil", who must prevent "Baron Blackout" from dominating the world. They are assigned to the Vault of Villainy, where Lester accidentally steals the ultimate weapon. The voice cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Will Sasso, Nathan Fillion, Rob Riggle, Jane Krakowski, Craig Robinson, and Bobcat Goldthwait. Well… it looks like a rather mediocre animated flick that will probably only interest children. Give this a look anyway if you're curious.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Wood's Henchmen, direct from YouTube:

In a world full of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination, someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class. When Lester (Middleditch), a fresh-faced recruit, joins the Union of Evil, he is assigned to a motley crew of blue-collar workers led by fallen henchmen Hank. But when Lester accidentally steals a super villain's ultimate weapon, Hank must break his risk-nothing code to save the boy he's befriended, even if it means becoming the one thing he has always avoided: a hero. Henchmen is both written and directed by animator / filmmaker Adam Wood, making his first feature film after directing episodes of "Ninjago" and working extensively in animation for years previously. Based on a story by Jay D. Waxman and Adam Wood. This originally opened in Canada back in 2018. Vertical Ent. will release Wood's Henchmen in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting October 9th this fall. Anyone into this?