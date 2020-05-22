New Trailer for Animated 'Marona's Fantastic Tale' About a Stray Dog

"I fell in love with my human's scent." GKids has unveiled the new official US trailer for the indie animated film titled Marona's Fantastic Tale, made by Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian (A Very Unsettled Summer, Moon Hotel Kabul) with graphic design by Brecht Evens. This French feature premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year (here's the first trailer), and is finally getting a virtual release this summer. The film is about a little dog who, at the end of her life, looks back on her life and tells the story of her various owners. She has loved them all unconditionally, but of course life hasn't always been easy. The film is beautiful not only because it's told from the perspective of a dog, but also due to the strange, entrancing, imaginative animation style that mixes techniques to create something unique. Featuring the voice of Lizzie Brocheré as Marona. It's a rather lovely one-of-a-kind film that I'll recommend to intrepid fans of cinema.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Anca Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale, from YouTube:

You can still watch the initial festival trailer for Marona's Fantastic Tale here, to see a bit more footage.

Marona is a mixed-breed dog whose life leaves deep traces among the humans she encounters. After an accident, she reflects on all the homes and different experiences she’s had. As Marona's memory journeys into the past, her unfailing empathy and love brings lightness and innocence into each of her owners’ lives, in this beautiful and deeply emotional story of an average dog and her extraordinary life. Marona's Fantastic Tale is directed by Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian, her first animated feature after directing Crossing Dates, Crulic - The Path to Beyond, A Very Unsettled Summer, Perfect Health, and Moon Hotel Kabul previously. The screenplay is written by Anghel Damian, based on a story from Anca Damian. This first premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year. GKids will release Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale in "virtual cinemas" starting June 12th this summer. For more info, visit their official website. Interested?