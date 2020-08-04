New Trailer for Author at a Haunted Lighthouse Thriller 'Widow's Point'

"Something is wrong here…" 101 Films has released an official trailer for an indie supernatural thriller titled Widow's Point, adapted from the book of the same name. This originally premiered at a few small genre festivals last year. Widow's Point follows a writer who spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse to help promote his next book, where he is targeted by supernatural forces. Of course - haunted houses usually are haunted! Ha. Craig Sheffer stars in this as Thomas Livingston, along with KateLynn E. Newberry, Dominic Luongo, Kaelin Lamberson, and John Renna. This sounds like it could be thrilling, but the footage in this trailer is really bad. Then again, it's direct-to-DVD so it's not that surprising it looks this bad.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Greg Lamberson's Widow's Point, direct from YouTube:

An author named Thomas Livingston (Craig Sheffer) spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse as a publicity stunt for his next book and becomes a target for powerful supernatural forces. Widow's Point is directed by American genre filmmaker Gregory Lamberson, director of many films including Slime City, Undying Love, Naked Fear, Slime City Massacre, Dry Bones, Creepers, Killer Rack, and Johnny Gruesome previously. The screenplay is also written by Gregory Lamberson, adapted from Richard Chizmar and Billy Chizmar's book of the same name. This premiered at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival last year, and also won Best Feature & Best Actor at the Shawna Shea Film Festival. 101 Films will debut Lamberson's Widow's Point direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on September 1st coming up soon. Anyone want to watch?