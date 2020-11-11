New Trailer for Award-Winning Film 'Ainu Mosir' by Takeshi Fukunaga

"A sensitive and nuanced portrait of modernity at odds with tradition." Array has debuted a US trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama from Japan titled Ainu Mosir, made by filmmaker Takeshi Fukunaga. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival (where it received a Special Jury Mention) and Taipei Film Festival this year, and already opened in Japan back in October. Set in northern Japan's Hokkaido community, 14-year-old indigenous Ainu teen Kanto (played by Kanto Shimokura) searches for a spiritual connection to his recently deceased father with the help of a family friend. Torn between maintaining the tradition of his ancestors and lured by the mysteries of adulthood, Kanto is on a journey to find his sense of self. This looks like a lovely, spiritual film focusing on Japan's Indigenous people, and their struggles to fit in with society.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Takeshi Fukunaga's Ainu Mosir, direct from Array's YouTube:

A coming of age story about Kanto (Kanto Shimokura), a 14 year old boy, and a descendant of Japan's indigenous Ainu people, who struggles to come to terms with the recent loss of his father. One day, he learns about the small hole in the cliff in nearby forest that Ainu people considered a path to the other side of the world - where dead people live. Kanto decides to visit the hole, hoping to see his deceased father. Ainu Mosir, originally known as アイヌモシㇼ in Japanese, is written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Fukunaga, his second feature film after making Out of My Hand previously, as well as a few other short films. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Prize. Array has just released Ainu Mosir in "virtual cinemas" - available now. For info, visit Array's website.