New Trailer for Award-Winning Lucha Love Comedy 'Signature Move'

"My mother wants to meet you…" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Signature Move, from filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, with a script written by Lisa Donato and Fawzia Mirza (who stars in the film). This originally premiered back in 2017 at the SXSW Film Festival, and won the Grand Jury Prize for Best US Narrative Feature at Outfest 2017, and is finally getting a release this year after a long delay. Zaynab, a thirty-something Pakistani, Muslim, lesbian in Chicago takes care of her sweet and TV-obsessed mother. As Zaynab falls for Alma, a bold and very bright Mexican woman, she searches for her identity in life, love and wrestling. Starring Fawzia Mirza as Zaynab, along with Shabana Azmi, Sari Sanchez, Audrey Francis, Charin Alvarez, and Molly Brennan. This looks like good fun, although it seems a bit cliche exploring this kind of relationship, but more authentic stories like this please.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Reeder's Signature Move, direct from YouTube:

In Chicago, Zaynab (Fawzia Mirza) is a thirty-something American-Pakistani lawyer who lives with and cares for her recently widowed, TV-obsessed mother (legendary Indian actress Shabana Azmi). Alma (Sari Sanchez) is a free-spirited Mexican-American bookshop owner. After meeting in a bar, the two fall into bed with each other and embark on a romance… but problems aren't far behind. Zaynab's traditional mother still expects her daughter to marry a man, while Alma finds herself reluctant to get involved with the closeted Zaynab, leaving them at odds despite their strong attraction for each other. And then there's Zaynab's latest interest: training in Lucha-style wrestling with a former pro grappler. Signature Move is directed by American artist / filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, director of the film Accidents at Home & How They Happen previously, and she made Knives and Skin after this, plus numerous shorts. The screenplay is by Lisa Donato and Fawzia Mirza. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2017. Music Box Films will release Reeder's Signature Move direct-to-VOD starting later in 2020. Visit the official website.