Official Trailer for Awkward Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Call Me Brother'

October 12, 2020
"To be honest - I didn't know we had rules!" Leomark Studios has released an official trailer for Call Me Brother, an indie coming-of-age romantic comedy of sorts from filmmaker David Howe. Over the course of a summer weekend, a sister and brother – named Lisa and Tony – are reunited after growing up separately and become "closer" than expected amidst the instability around them. Call Me Brother manages to both be about incest and a number of awkward coming-of-age subjects in a charmingly strange indie comedy way. The film stars Christina Parrish (writer for Rooster Teeth) and Andrew Dismukes (writer for SNL) as Lisa and Tony, along with Asaf Ronen, Danu Uribe, Kim Lowery, Presley Fuentes, and Charlie Ray Reid. Looks like a sketch comedy scene extended into a feature, and it's very awkward but still looks funny.

Saturday Night Live's Andrew Diskmukes and Christina Parrish star in Call Me Brother, a coming-of-age romantic comedy about a brother and sister in their late teens who are reunited after years of separation only to discover intimate feelings they struggle to confront. Between immature friends and dysfunctional parents, they find comfort in each other over a wistful and awkward summer weekend. Call Me Brother is directed by newcomer filmmaker David Howe, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Christina Parrish. Produced by David Bukstein. This first premiered at the Florida Film Festival in 2018, and also played at the Arizona Underground Film Festival. Leomark will release Howe's Call Me Brother in "virtual cinemas" in the US on November 6th this fall. Interested?

