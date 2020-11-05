New Trailer for BMX Drama 'The Ride' with Shane Graham & Ludacris

"Did you think it was going to be easy?" Roadside Attractions has debuted another new official US trailer for an indie drama titled The Ride, from filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo, about the life of a pro BMX rider from Glasgow, Scotland. This originally premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in 2018, and we featured a promo trailer back then. The Ride, also known as just Ride, is about BMX pro John Buultjens, as played by Shane Graham in the film. Raised by a white supremacist family, John spent most of his youth locked up in a juvenile detention center. He eventually gets introduced to a foster family, only to discover his new father is black, but together they work through to overcome his racism and "form a bond that helps thrust him down the path to BMX glory." Also starring Ludacris, Sasha Alexander, Blake Sheldon, Jessica Serfaty, Ali Afshar, Nic Luken, Christina Moore, and Zaire Adams. This looks cheesy but still good.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Alex Ranarivelo's The Ride, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Following a violent incident at 8 years of age, a troubled youth from a white supremacist family is sent to a juvenile detention center by the courts. After spending the better part of his childhood locked up, a persistent social worker finally finds him potential foster parents. He becomes hopeful until the foster parents arrive and he discovers that his foster father is black. With no better alternative, he agrees to go home with them. Things are tumultuous at first, but the foster father is determined to get through to him. When he discovers his foster sons fascination with BMX and teaches him how to ride a bicycle, the two start to form a bond which helps thrust him down the path to BMX glory. Ride is directed by French-American filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo, of Alpha Males Experiment, American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Dog Lover, Running Wild, Pray for Rain, and Dirt previously. The screenplay is by Jean-Marie Sobeck, J.R. Reher, with Hadeel Reda, Alex Ranarivelo. This originally premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in 2018. Roadside will release The Ride streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting November 13th this fall.