New Trailer for China's 'Abyssal Spider' Movie Has A Lot of Spiders

"Now our ship is abandoned by the gods already." Oh no no no no. Another new official trailer has arrived for the freaky deaky Chinese horror film Abyssal Spider. We featured the first teaser trailer last month, but the footage didn't have a single shot of any spider in it. A new trailer from Hong Kong has debuted and it's packed with spiders - small ones and a few medium size ones. And there's probably one giant one that they battle at the end. The title for this release has also been changed to Mad Spider Sea, which is just as cool as the other title Abyssal Spider. Most of the film takes place on a fishing boat vessel, starring Sunny Wang, Cheng Jen-Shuo, Ke Jiayan, Li Liren, Li Kangsheng, Lian Kai, Xie Peien, Jiu Kong, and Chunfeng. After complaints about "no spiders" in the first trailer, the screenwriter went on Twitter to say that there will be plenty of them. And they've delivered on that promise! Only 60 seconds of footage and I'm already shaking with fear. I hate spiders so much. They are clearly CGI spiders, but this still looks scary AF.

Here's the second Chinese trailer for Joe Chien's Abyssal Spider, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Chien's Abyssal Spider here, to see the first look again.

Rescue member Ajie (played by Wang Yangming) and his companions rescued a reef tanker in the storm, but met the captain who was stubborn and unwilling to give up. At the same time, a dark shadow haunted the deep sea and dragged everyone into the sea. The surviving Ajie from then on, bearing the shadow of the death of colleagues, became decadent and disheartened. Many years later, Ajie overcomes the shadow and boards a fishing boat again. They rescue Xiaojing who had fallen into the sea after his yacht overturned. Once onboard, things begin to get strange. When the trapped people face the severe test of the storm, they find the most dangerous thing is far more than this. There are unknown creatures coveting under the water… The savage people must put aside their prejudices and work together to survive. Abyssal Spider, also known as Spiders or originally 海霧 (which translate to Sea Fog), is directed by filmmaker Joe Chien, director of the films Buttonman, Gangster Rock, Call of the Undead, The Apostles, Zombie Fight Club, and The House That Never Dies: Reawakening previously. The film is currently set to open in Taiwan & China starting in September this fall. No other international release dates are set yet. Still freaked out?