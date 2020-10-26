US Trailer for Comedy 'Lowdown Dirty Criminals' from New Zealand

"You guys shot the wrong man, didn't you?!" Dark Star Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the New Zealand dark comedy called Lowdown Dirty Criminals, made by filmmaker Paul Murphy (Second Hand Wedding and Love Birds). This already opened in New Zealand & Australia a few months ago, and should make its way to America sooner than later. Two wannabe gangsters find themselves in a hilariously off-kilter predicament when a botched job leaves them the target of the underworld’s finest. It's closest in tone and style to Guy Ritchie's 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, with a Kiwi edge. The film's ensemble cast includes James Rolleston, Samuel Austin, Scott Wills, Min Kim, Cohen Holloway, Robbie Magasiva, and Rebecca Gibney as "uber gangster The Upholsterer". A crime caper that tells the tale of two naïve young men searching for a better life… through crime. Ha ha. This looks like uber zany fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Murphy's Lowdown Dirty Criminals, from YouTube:

And here's the original New Zealand trailer for Murphy's Lowdown Dirty Criminals, also on YouTube:

Lowdown Dirty Criminals is a black comedy about two friends who decide to work for an underworld character after a fiasco delivering pizza. They botch up the first job delivering a birthday cake to their boss and go on to botch up a hit job etc. the movie has many similarities to Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. After getting tangled up with a scary lady criminal known as the Upholsterer the plot has a messy climax. The two likable hapless crimes walk away from the dark world of crime, learning their lesson and restarting their lives. Lowdown Dirty Criminals is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Paul Murphy, director of the films Second Hand Wedding and Love Birds previously, who got his start as a grip on the Lord of the Rings films and the King Kong remake. The screenplay is written by David Brechin-Smith. Monster Pictures already released Lowdown Dirty Criminals in Australia & New Zealand in August this year. Dark Sky Films will open Murphy's Lowdown Dirty Criminals in select theaters + on VOD in the US late in 2020. Who's in?