New Trailer for Comet Disaster Movie 'Greenland' with Gerard Butler

"Just try to get to safety!" The comet is back! STX has finally followed up and officially debuted the first trailer for disaster movie Greenland, the latest from stuntman turned director Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen). The apocalyptic mega disaster in this one involves a comet breaking into pieces, and these pieces striking Earth causing complete devastation. The main plot focuses on one family that must safely get to an underground bunker located in Greenland before another big piece destroys the rest of the planet. This stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. The first trailer debuted in April, but was pulled from the internet. This is pretty much the same trailer with a few new VFX shots added. Still looks awesome! And scary as hell… when the sky starts falling.

Here's the new official trailer for Ric Roman Waugh's Greenland movie, direct from STX's YouTube:

A detached married couple must get their son and themselves to safety after being randomly selected to enter an underground bunker, as a massive object from space threatens to destroy the world in less than 48 hours. Greenland is directed by American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, a former stunt director, and now director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller, and Angel Has Fallen previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Sparling. Produced by Gerard Butler, Basil Iwanyk, Sébastien Raybaud, and Alan Siegel. STX will release Greenland in US theaters everywhere starting on August 14th this summer, depending on how many theaters are actually open during the pandemic. It may be delayed more. Who's in?