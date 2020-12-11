New Trailer for Wacky 'PG: Psycho Goreman' Alien Overlord Comedy

"The kind of genre cinema we dream of." RLJE Films has debuted a new official trailer for the upcoming VOD release of a wacky horror sci-fi comedy titled Psycho Goreman. We featured a teaser trailer earlier in the year before the film's originally planned premiere at SXSW (before the fest was cancelled). This is the latest film from Canadian filmmaker / SFX artist Steven Kostanski (who most recently made The Void) and it instead premiered at Monster Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this year. PG, or Psycho Goreman, is about two kids who, using a magical amulet, force the evil monster who showed up to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Starring Nita-Josée Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, and Matthew Ninaber as PG. This looks ridiculously awesome and totally kooky and I am so looking forward to it. She will enslave the galaxy.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Kostanski's PG: Psycho Goreman, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Kostanski's Psycho Goreman here, to see the first look again.

Siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre) unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. PG: Psycho Goreman is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker / SFX make-up artist Steven Kostanski, director of the films Manborg, Father's Day, and The Void previously; he has also worked on SFX make-up and prosthetics for tons of feature films & TV. Produced by Stuart F. Andrews, Shannon Hanmer, Peter Kuplowsky. This was originally set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. RLJE releases Kostanski's PG: Psycho Goreman in select theaters + on VOD starting January 22nd, 2021. Follow the film's Twitter. Who's down for this?