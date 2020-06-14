New Trailer for Cuba Thriller 'Wasp Network' Starring Edgar Ramírez

"Being a traitor's wife is no easy job." Netflix has released a new trailer for a film titled Wasp Network, which initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Based on a true and gripping story, the film is set in the early 1990s. Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost. The story follows a pilot and four other Cuban political dissenters who were imprisoned by the United States on charges of espionage and murder. Edgar Ramírez stars as a pilot who starts making illegal runs to/from Cuba. Also starring Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Julian Flynn. This ended up with awful reviews from Venice, critics calling it one of Olivier Assayas' worst. He has edited it since then, but there's still nothing much to see here.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Olivier Assayas' Wasp Network, from Netflix's YouTube:

Havana, December 1990. René González (Ramírez), a Cuban airline pilot, steals a plane and escapes the country, leaving behind his beloved wife and daughter. He begins a new life in Miami, soon joined by other Cuban dissidents, all working towards the destabilisation of the Castro regime. Wasp Network is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, of the films Les destinées, Demonlover, Clean, Boarding Gate, Summer Hours, Carlos, Something in the Air, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, and Non-Fiction previously. The screenplay is also written by Olivier Assayas. Produced by Charles Gillibert, Lourenço Sant'Anna, and Rodrigo Teixeira. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Netflix will release Assayas' Wasp Network streaming exclusively in the US starting June 19th. Who's interested?