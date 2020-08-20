New Trailer for Hospital Dark Comedy '12 Hour Shift' with Angela Bettis

"How dead are you…?" Magnet Releasing has debuted an official trailer for Brea Grant's 12 Hour Shift, a dark comedy horror heist thriller that's premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this month. The film is the second feature directed by the talented actress Brea Grant, following Best Friends Forever, and it's also written by Brea. Nurse Mandy is just trying to make it through her double shift at the hospital alive, but her nasty drug addiction, annoying co-workers, needy patients, and devious cousin are making it pretty tough, not to mention some organ-stealing criminals and an injured convict. They try to pull off something that will either kill them or give them a way out. Starring Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Mick Foley, Chloe Farnworth, Kit Williamson, Tara Perry, & Nikea Gamby-Turner. Hitting VOD in October this fall.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Brea Grant's 12 Hour Shift, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original promo trailer for Grant's 12 Hour Shift here, to see the first look again.

It's 1998 and over the course of one 12 Hour Shift at an Arkansas Hospital, a junkie nurse (Angela Bettis), her scheming cousin (Chloe Farnworth) and a group of black market organ-trading criminals (Mick Foley, David Arquette, and Dusty Warren) start a heist that could lead to all of their demise. 12 Hour Shift is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Brea Grant (follow her @breagrant), her second feature film after making Best Friends Forever previously, as well as a couple of short films. Produced by David Arquette, Matt Glass, Jordan Wayne Long, Christina McLarty Arquette, and Tara Perry. The film was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, and it next shows at the Fantasia Film Festival. Magnet Releasing will release Grant's 12 Hour Shift in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 2nd.