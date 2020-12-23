New Trailer for Jake Mahaffy's Shocking Pregnancy Horror 'Reunion'

"When you get scared, just ring that and I'll be right there." Dark Sky Films has debuted an official trailer for a "psychological shocker" horror titled Reunion, from filmmaker Jake Mahaffy. This first premiered at the Nightstream Film Festival this fall, and it arrives on VOD in February. A pregnant woman returns to her recently-deceased grandparents' family home to spend time with her estranged mother. What begins as a reunion slowly turns terrifying. The film features Julia Ormond and Emma Draper, with John Bach, Nancy Brunning, and Cohen Holloway. It is built around a "tour-de-force performance of threateningly quiet intensity and features a twisty narrative that will burrow itself into the darkest corners of your mind." Scary. This is a super trippy trailer, with some intensely frightening camera angles and super creepy shots.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Jake Mahaffy's Reunion, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

A pregnant woman (Julia Ormond) returns to her recently-deceased grandparents' family home to spend time with her estranged mother (Emma Draper). What starts as a tenuous reunion slowly turns terrifying. Reunion is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jake Mahaffy, director of the films Wellness and Free in Deed previously. Produced by Georgina Allison Conder, Ainsley Gardiner, Nadia Maxwell, and Mike S. Ryan. This recently premiered at the Nightstream Film Festival online a few months ago. Dark Sky Films releases Mahaffy's Reunion in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021 this winter.