New Trailer for Limited Edition Box Set of Nicolas Roeg's 'Walkabout'

"It was just an amazing opportunity that we were all given." Second Sight Films has debuted an official re-release trailer for the new "Limited Edition" UK Blu-ray of the seminal Australian classic Walkabout, first released in 1971. This film originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in 1971, but didn't win any awards then. It has since gone on to earn critical acclaim and be heralded as one of the defining films in Australian cinema, and one of the first to highlight the Aboriginal experience in a transcendent way. Jenny Agutter and Luc Roeg star as two city-bred siblings are stranded in the Australian Outback, where they learn to survive with the aid of an Aboriginal boy on his "walkabout": a ritual separation from his tribe. The great David Gulpilil also co-stars in his debut as the Aboriginal boy. It was released before by Criterion, but this UK box set includes a bunch of special features in addition to a brand new 4K scan and restoration of the film. For more historical context, SBS published a "why it's important" article. What a gorgeous film.

Here's the new "Limited Edition" re-release trailer for Nicolas Roeg's Walkabout, direct from YouTube:

Following the suicide of their father, Mary (Jenny Agutter) and her younger brother Peter (Luc Roeg) are left stranded in the blistering heat of the vast Australian outback. Facing exhaustion and starvation, their salvation comes when they cross paths with an Aboriginal boy (David Gulpilil) on 'walkabout', a ritual in which he must leave his home and learn to survive off the land. He teaches them how to survive in the wilderness, but a clash of cultures leads to terrible and tragic consequences… Walkabout is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Nicolas Roeg, his second feature film at the time following Performance; he would go on to make Don't Look Now just two years later. This originally premiered at the 1971 Cannes Film Festival. It then first opened in US theaters in July of 1971, later in Australia in December of 1971 (both during the summer). The new "Limited Edition" Blu-ray box set is being released by Second Sight Films only in the UK starting this July. It was also released as a Criterion Collection Blu-ray in 2010. It's a must watch.