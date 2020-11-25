New Trailer for Love Story 'Starfish' with Tom Riley & Joanne Froggatt

"He's still your same daddy, even though he looks a bit different." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official US trailer for an indie love story illness drama titled Starfish, based on a true story. This originally premiered at the Edinburgh & Busan Film Festivals in 2016, and already opened in UK cinemas four years ago as well. But is only now getting an official US release direct-to-VOD this fall. Starfish tells the story of a couple whose love is tested to its limit after their perfect life falls apart in a single moment. Tom Riley and Joanne Froggatt star as a husband and wife, a father and mother, who struggle when Tom is diagnosed with Sepsis. "It is the story of Tom and Nic Ray's love, and the survival of that love against all odds." The cast includes Phoebe Nicholls, Michele Dotrice, and Daisy Moore. It looks like an intensely emotional film to watch, such a remarkably tough story, but inspiring in its depiction of love and hope and goodness.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bill Clark's Starfish, direct from Freestyle DM's YouTube:

Starfish is based on the true-life story of Tom and Nicola Ray (Tom Riley and Joanne Froggatt). When Tom puts his small daughter to bed one chilly December evening, he has everything a man could want – a beautiful wife and child and a second baby on the way to complete their perfect family. But the next morning all is in jeopardy as what Tom thought was a mild case of food poisoning turns out to be the far more devastating Sepsis. The amputations necessary to save his life threaten to steal away every last bit of the life he once had as he tries to come to terms with his new reality. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Rutland in the East Midlands, Starfish is a powerfully honest portrayal of the emotional depths that a family can reach when confronted with the unimaginable. It is the story of Tom and Nic Ray's love, and the survival of that love against all odds. Starfish is written and directed by British filmmaker Bill Clark, making his second feature film after The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey previously. This originally premiered at the Edinburgh & Busan Film Festivals in 2016, and it also opened in the UK in 2016. Freestyle DM will release Clark's Starfish direct-to-VOD in the US starting on December 15th this year. Interested?