US Trailer for Aliens-Are-Here Low Budget Sci-Fi Film 'Invasion Earth'

"Oh god, we're not alone…!" Midnight Releasing has unveiled a new US trailer for a lost British indie sci-fi film titled Invasion Earth, which first premiered on DVD in the UK back in 2016 with the alternate title Into the Light. It is finally getting an official US release this year, which isn't a good sign. Famous self-help Guru, Dr. Carson, travels to his facility with eight young addicts with the aim of helping them through their troubles and integrating them back into society. A TV journalist tries to expose the group as a scam. However, all of their lives are thrown into chaos with the beginning of an alien invasion. Starring Charlotte Gould, Phoebe Delikoura, Tony Fadil, Jon-Paul Gates, Nigel Thijs, and David Shaw. As much as we enjoy featuring indie sci-fi, this looks awful. Not only is the concept bad, the footage looks so forgettable.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for James Twyman's Invasion Earth, direct from YouTube:

The film's story follows a group of addicts who attend therapy to avoid being sent to prison, while a TV journalist goes undercover and joins the group to try and expose this as a scam. However, all of their lives are thrown into chaos by the beginning of an alien invasion. Invasion Earth, formerly known as Into the Light, is both written and directed by British editor / filmmaker James Twyman, his second feature film after directing Lead Me to the Dark previously. It's produced by Steven M. Smith and James Twyman. This initially premiered and was released in the UK back in 2016. Midnight Releasing will finally debut Twyman's Invasion Earth direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting on August 8th this summer. Is anyone interested?