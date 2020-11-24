New Trailer for Low Budget Genetic Engineering Sci-Fi Noir 'Wetware'

"You coded her to fall in love with you." Gravitas has released a new trailer for a very low budget, indie sci-fi noir film titled Wetware, from filmmaker Jay Craven. This originally premiered in 2018 at the Vermont Film Festival, and it was made mostly in Vermont by a Vermont-based filmmaker. Wetware is a film noir set in a near future set at Galapagos Wetware, a cutting edge genetic engineering firm where people down-on-their-luck apply to be Mungos—genetically altered humans with enhanced stamina for dreary jobs like street sweeping and slaughterhouses, or arduous jobs in deep sea mining, industrial agriculture, and toxic clean-up. With business booming, geneticist Hal Briggs has new ideas for high-end Mungos. What can Briggs do to make them complete? And will these altered prototypes still be considered human? Briggs experiments, changing the codes, then his prototypes escape. Wetware stars Jerry O'Connell, Cameron Scoggins, Bret Lada, Aurélia Thiérrée, and Morgan Wolk. Nothing worth watching here, you can skip this one.

Here's the two official trailers (+ two posters) for Jay Craven's Wetware, direct from YouTube / Vimeo:

Wetware is set in a near future where there are tough jobs no one wants to do - and people who volunteer for genetic modifications to make them right for this work -- in slaughterhouses, infectious disease wards, landfill and other hard jobs. With business booming, programmers at Galapagos Wetware up the stakes by producing high-end prototypes – Jack and Kay – for more sensitive jobs like space travel, deep cover espionage or boots on the ground for climate or resource conflicts. Galapagos genetic programmer Hal improvises as he goes on what qualities to include or delete in his gene splicing for Jack and, especially, Kay, to whom he develops a dangerous attachment. Then word gets out that Jack and Kay have escaped, before Hal Briggs has completed his work. As Briggs scrambles to track his fugitive prototypes, he makes a provocative discovery that changes everything forever. Wetware is written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Jay Craven, director of the films Where the Rivers Flow North, In Jest, A Stranger in the Kingdom, The Year That Trembled, Disappearances, Northern Borders, Peter and John, Wetware, and Blood Brothers previously. This initially premiered at the Vermont Film Festival in 2018. Gravitas will release Craven's Wetware in select theaters + on VOD starting December 11th this year. Anyone into this?