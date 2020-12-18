New Trailer for 'M.C. Escher: Journey Into Infinity' Documentary Film

"Then he said, 'I'm not an artist. I'm a mathematician.'" Zeitgeist Films + Kino Lorber have debuted a new official US trailer for the entrancing art world documentary M.C. Escher: Journey Into Infinity, which is finally launching in the US in February after originally premiering in The Netherlands in 2018. The doc film tells the story of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (who lived from 1898-1972). I'm a big fan of M.C. Escher and his work! It looks like a fascinating examination of his life and his art, trying to pull back the curtain to figure out what made him who he was.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) Robin Lutz's doc M.C. Escher: Journey Into Infinity, on YouTube:

The story of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz’s entertaining, eye-opening portrait gives us the man through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while M.C. Escher's woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form. M.C. Escher: Journey Into Infinity, originally known as Escher: Het Oneindige Zoeken in Dutch, is directed by Dutch filmmaker Robin Lutz, director of the other doc film Spinoza: een vrije denker previously. This first premiered at the Nederlands Film Festival and opened in the Netherlands in 2018. Zeitgeist Films + Kino Lorber will release Lutz's doc M.C. Escher: Journey Into Infinity in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on February 5th this winter. For more info, visit the official website.