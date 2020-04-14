New Trailer for Mad Crazy Horror 'Ouijageist' Starring Lois Wilkinson

"Do you believe in curses, mum?" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for an indie horror titled Ouijageist, the latest horror feature from English filmmaker John R. Walker. From that title alone, it's obvious this will be junk. They can't even legally call it a "Ouija" board. After renting a new apartment, a single mom finds a spirit board buried in the backyard, which conjures the spirits of a group of evil entities who then haunt her and her family. A local priest is enlisted to help her put these souls to rest forever. Lois Wilkinson stars, with Lesley Scoble, Roger Shepherd, Gabriella Calderone, Nathan Head, and Kristofer Dayne. Described as "a frightening new supernatural spooker in the tradition of The Conjuring." This was already released in Europe last year, and is only now arriving direct-to-VOD in the US this month.

Here's the official US release trailer (+ poster) for John R. Walker's Ouijageist, direct from YouTube:

Young single mum India (Lois Wilkinson) moves into her new flat and adds to the pressures of finding employment and meeting the rent when she and her friend begin dabbling with a Ouija board they found at the property. Evil powers are unleashed and mysterious deaths begin to occur. A local priest is enlisted to help her put these souls to rest forever. Ouijageist is directed by English actor / filmmaker John R. Walker, director of the horror films The Amityville Playhouse and Blood Bride and the Demons from Hell previously. The screenplay is written by Darrell Buxton and Steve Hardy. Produced by John R. Walker. This originally premiered on Amazon Prime in Europe last year, and is already available in the UK. Wild Eye will release Walker's Ouijageist direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on April 14th this month. Who wants to watch?