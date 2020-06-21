New Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's Spy Series Prequel 'The King's Man'

"We are the first independent intelligence agency. Refined, but brutal. Civilized, but merciless." Fox has revealed the third official trailer for The King's Man, an exciting new prequel movie in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series. The first teaser debuted last year, and this was scheduled for release in February. It was delayed until September, but they're moving ahead full speed. Once again directed by Matthew Vaughn, in this one we go back to the days of World War I, aka The Great War, to tell the origin story of The King's Man agency. Featuring an outstanding set of actors. Ralph Fiennes headlines, along with Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, as well as Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Plus Rhys Ifans as big bad Russian villain Rasputin. Why are the Kingsman trailers always so badass?! The second trailer for this is also awesome - and this one packs quite a punch, too. Enjoy.

Here's the third official trailer (+ new poster) for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man movie arriving early 2020. The King's Man is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie and its sequel The Golden Circle, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is written by Jane Goldman, Matthew Vaughn, co-written by Karl Gajdusek; based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. This was originally scheduled for release back in February before it was delayed for more than half a year. 20th Century Fox will now release Vaughn's The King's Man in theaters everywhere starting September 18th this fall. Still look good? Excited to watch this?