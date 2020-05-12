New Trailer for Mexican Teen Drama 'I'm No Longer Here' on Netflix

"That's what happens when you play bad boy." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a Mexican drama titled I'm No Longer Here, from writer / director Fernando Frias. This premiered at the Cine Festival last year, and also played at the Mar del Plata, Tallinn Black Nights, Puerto Escondido un Oaxaca, and Göteborg Film Festivals. The film is about a teen from a young street gang in Monterrey, Mexico who is sent to live in Queens. There he struggles with the death of his brother and feelings of isolation and loneliness in his new surroundings. Starring Juan Daniel Garcia as Ulises, with other non-professional actors including Coral Puente, Leonardo Garza, Luis Leonardo Zapata "Leillo", and Fanny Tovar. This looks quite good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fernando Frias' I'm No Longer Here, from Netflix's YouTube:

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a young street gang calling themselves "Los Terkos" spends their days listening to slowed-down cumbia and attending dance parties. After a mix-up with another local cartel, their leader, Ulises Samperio, is forced to migrate to Jackson Heights, in Queens, where he quickly finds himself wanting to return home. I'm No Longer Here, also known as Ya no estoy aqui in Spanish, is both written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, his second feature film after Rezeta previously, plus a doc and episodes of the TV series "Los Espookys". This premiered at the Cine Festival last fall. Netflix will release Frias' I'm No Longer Here streaming exclusively starting on May 27th. Interested?