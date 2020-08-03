New Trailer for Nolan's 'Inception' Re-Release in Theaters This Month

"You never really remember the beginning of a dream… do you?" Warner Bros has unveiled a new official trailer to celebrate the 10th anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's Inception, which originally hit theaters in the summer of 2010. This re-release is connected with the delayed release of Nolan's latest movie Tenet, which has been rescheduled to open in the US starting in September. Inception is Nolan's complex sci-fi thriller about a team of thieves who are given the task of planting an idea inside the mind of a CEO, but end up finding themselves caught in a trap. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, and Marion Cotillard. Everyone knows all about this movie and we've talked about it at length, and hopefully cinemas will be safe enough to catch this on the big screen again. We've also included two fan-made posters below, and a video looking back at the influence the movie has had on cinema since its initial release. Enjoy.

Here's the new re-release trailer (+ some posters) for Christopher Nolan's Inception, from WB's YouTube:

And here's a "10 Years Later" video on the influence of Inception and its relevance in cinema (via Kottke):

Dom Cobb is a skilled thief, the absolute best in the dangerous art of extraction, stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during the dream state, when the mind is at its most vulnerable. One last job could give him his life back but only if he can accomplish the impossible, inception. Instead of the perfect heist, Cobb and his team of specialists have to pull off the reverse: their task is not to steal an idea, but to plant one. But no amount of careful planning or expertise can prepare the team for the dangerous enemy that seems to predict their every move… Inception is both written and directed by acclaimed Oscar nominated British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the films Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige and The Dark Knight (before making this). Nolan previously co-wrote the scripts for Memento, Batman Begins, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight with his brother Jonathan Nolan. Warner Bros first released Nolan's Inception in the summer of 2010. With the release of Nolan's latest movie Tenet this summer, they're re-releasing Inception back into theaters worldwide. Check international listings for specific release dates. Inception will open in US cinemas again (hopefully) starting August 21st this month.