New Trailer for Opioids Drama 'Castle in the Ground' with Alex Wolff

"I'm sorry that you got roped into all of this. You seem like a good kid." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Castle in the Ground, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and also at the Vancouver Film Festival. A grieving teenager named Henry befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor, Ana, and soon becomes embroiled in a world of addiction and violence just as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town. Alex Wolff stars with Imogen Poots, plus Tom Cullen, Star Slade, Kiowa Gordon, Keir Gilchrist, and Neve Campbell. Interesting to see this uses the 4:3 aspect ratio, but perhaps it adds to the overall distressing feel of this film. It's worth a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Joey Klein's Castle in the Ground, direct from YouTube:

And here's the alternate, longer trailer for Joey Klein's Castle in the Ground, also from YouTube:

After the untimely death of his mother, a grieving teen (Alex Wolff) befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor (Imogen Poots), only to become ensnared in a world of addiction and violence as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town. Castle in the Ground is both written and directed by actor / filmmaker Joey Klein, directing his second film after making The Other Half previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Michael Solomon and William Woods. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Klein's Caslte in the Ground direct-to-VOD starting on May 15th coming up soon.