New Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Toxic Adventure 'Girl With No Mouth'

Indiecan Entertainment has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie post-apocalyptic adventure film titled Girl With No Mouth, following a group of children who suffer from deformities due to a toxic explosion. The film is made by Turkish filmmaker Can Evrenol, who broke out in the genre world with his horror film Baskin from TIFF a few years ago. This is a clever concept as well - enhancing a post-apocalyptic survival story with these kids and their missing parts. Girl With No Mouth stars Denizhan Akbaba, Elif Sevinç, Özgür Civelek, Kaan Alpdayi, Sermet Yesil, and Mehmet Yilmaz Ak. I'm curious to see where it all leads and what it's trying to say. Perhaps just that they are safer with everyone's strengths working together.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Can Evrenol's Girl With No Mouth, direct from YouTube:

In Girl With No Mouth, a group of children who suffer from deformities due to a toxic explosion, embark on an adventure in a war-torn post-apocalyptic region. Girl With No Mouth, originally known as Peri: Ağzı Olmayan Kız in Turkish, is directed by Turkish filmmaker Can Evrenol, director of the genre films Baskin and Housewife previously, as well as numerous shorts and some TV work, too. The screenplay is co-written by Can Evrenol and Kutay Ucun. This first premiered at the Istanbul Independent Film Festival last year, and already opened in Turkey at the beginning of this year. Indiecan Ent. will release Evrenol's Girl With No Mouth direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on December 8th this fall. Anyone interested in watching?