MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Radical Christian Cult + Freestyle Dancer Film 'Disco'

by
September 17, 2020
Source: YouTube

Disco Trailer

"I think I'm getting punished for not… for not leading a good enough life." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for a Norwegian drama titled Disco, which originally premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals last year. The film stars Josefine Frida Pettersen as a 19-year-old young woman who is a champion in disco freestyle dance and the stepdaughter of a charismatic evangelical pastor. When she begins to falter, her family questions her faith and prompts her to search for more radical solutions, and she ends up lured by a highly conservative Christian sect - which might actually be a death cult. The full cast includes Andreas Preus Efskin, Espen Reboli Bjerke, and Nicolai Cleve Broch. This almost looks like Norway's version of Midsommar, though about a dancer instead of an American woman. Creepy stuff.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jorunn Myklebust Syversen's Disco, direct from YouTube:

Disco Poster

Disco Poster

Nineteen-year-old Mirjam (Josefine Frida Pettersen) is already a champion in disco freestyle dance and the stepdaughter of a charismatic evangelical pastor. As she starts to question her family and faith, she is lured by a highly conservative Christian sect. Disco is both written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Jorunn Myklebust Syversen, her second feature film after directing Hoggeren previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Maria Ekerhovd. This originally premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastián Film Festivals last year, and it also played at a handful of other international film festivals. 1091 Pictures will release Jorunn Myklebust Syversen's Disco direct-to-VOD in the US starting on December 1st this fall.

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here