New Trailer for Radical Christian Cult + Freestyle Dancer Film 'Disco'

"I think I'm getting punished for not… for not leading a good enough life." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official US trailer for a Norwegian drama titled Disco, which originally premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals last year. The film stars Josefine Frida Pettersen as a 19-year-old young woman who is a champion in disco freestyle dance and the stepdaughter of a charismatic evangelical pastor. When she begins to falter, her family questions her faith and prompts her to search for more radical solutions, and she ends up lured by a highly conservative Christian sect - which might actually be a death cult. The full cast includes Andreas Preus Efskin, Espen Reboli Bjerke, and Nicolai Cleve Broch. This almost looks like Norway's version of Midsommar, though about a dancer instead of an American woman. Creepy stuff.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jorunn Myklebust Syversen's Disco, direct from YouTube:

Nineteen-year-old Mirjam (Josefine Frida Pettersen) is already a champion in disco freestyle dance and the stepdaughter of a charismatic evangelical pastor. As she starts to question her family and faith, she is lured by a highly conservative Christian sect. Disco is both written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Jorunn Myklebust Syversen, her second feature film after directing Hoggeren previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Maria Ekerhovd. This originally premiered at the Toronto and San Sebastián Film Festivals last year, and it also played at a handful of other international film festivals. 1091 Pictures will release Jorunn Myklebust Syversen's Disco direct-to-VOD in the US starting on December 1st this fall.