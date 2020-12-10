New Trailer for Re-imagined Bible Story 'I Am Mary' X-Mas Short Film

"What's it like watching your son grow up?" Four8 has unveiled an official trailer for a new short film titled I Am Mary, premiering on their YouTube channel soon. I Am Mary follows in the footsteps of Four8's previous shorts in their trilogy – I Am Joseph and I Am Pilate – which "reintroduce biblical characters in timeless settings, expanding on their individual journeys and providing audiences with the opportunity to connect with these human stories." Essentially, I Am Mary is a re-imagining of the story of Mary, mother of Jesus, but set in modern times and featuring Black characters in the main roles. Continuing with Four8's commitment to champion emerging Black British and diverse talent behind and in front of the camera, the film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Sheila Nortley (David is Dying, Zion, Victim) and written by Kay Jegede (Lara and The Beat), with moving performances by Colette Dalal Tchantcho (Domina, The Witcher) as Mary, the mother of Jesus, and Raksha Hoost. Call me crazy, but it actually looks quite good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sheila Nortley's short film I Am Mary, direct from YouTube:

An emotionally gripping tale for Christmas, at times shocking, at times tender and intimate, I Am Mary follows the arrival of a mysterious stranger at the house of a mother who has fled a hostile regime and is now living in exile with her young son. This dramatic but ultimately uplifting encounter gives her the chance to heal the wounds of a traumatic past and to accept the destiny that she and her son must face - to bring hope to a troubled world. I Am Mary is directed by acclaimed British producer Sheila Nortley, director of a few other short films and producer on a few features previously. The screenplay is written by Kay Jegede. Produced by Stephané Alexandre for Four8 - based in the UK. The creative company focuses on streaming-focused, multi-platform releases that are tailored for the modern generation and are led by Black creatives who together continue to be passionate about telling honest, true and just stories. Four8 will debut Nortley's I Am Mary streaming on their YouTube channel starting December 14th this month. Interested?