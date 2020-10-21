New Trailer for Re-Release of Award Winning 'Follow Me Home' Film

"I can taste the salt of my tears as I swallow the truth." The BIG We has released a brand new 2020 trailer for an indie film titled Follow Me Home, which originally premiered at the 1996 Sundance Film Festival and opened in theaters in 1997. Written & directed by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Peter Bratt, the film stars Alfre Woodard, Benjamin Bratt, Jesse Borrego, Calvin Levels, Steve Reevis, featuring a then-unknown Salma Hayek. Drawing upon Native, African and Latino culture, Follow Me Home is a rebellious fable of four Los Angeles street artists who hatch a plan to cover the White House with vibrantly painted murals. Joined by a woman with a haunting secret, they set off on an impetuous joyride across a desert landscape steeped in magic, mystery and danger. A powerful celebration of art, history, music and community, the film challenges long-held beliefs about race and identity in America, adding an important voice to today's racial reckoning. "Stories have the power to change perception, and even policy," says Peter Bratt. "They also have the ability to unite us as a people -- an interdependent and interrelated community." With the events of this year, the film is set to be re-released online for free for one week starting this week.

Here's the official 2020 trailer (+ new poster) for Peter Bratt's Follow Me Home, direct from YouTube:

Three muralists (one Chicano, one Black, one American Indian) and the socially-maladjusted cousin of the Chicano muralist set off on a road trip with the intent of painting their images on the White House. Along the way they meet a mysterious Black woman. Together, these four men and this one woman encounter racism, sexism, internal conflicts, and finally redemption as they discover their common humanity and their internal ability to conquer the societal ills that effect them all. Follow Me Home is both written and directed by American filmmaker Peter Bratt, brother of Benjamin Bratt, his feature directorial debut - years later he went on to make La Mission, and the doc Dolores recently. Produced by Benjamin Bratt, Peter Bratt, Alan Renshaw, and Irene Romero. This originally premiered at the 1996 Sundance Film Festival. The filmmakers have partnered with the "Follow Me Home Coalition" to digitize the 1996 film and re-release it online for free for one week starting October 22nd, 2020. Following the film's online availability, a three-night curated live event will engage audiences in frank conversations around the themes of race, class and gender the film explores. When first released, Follow Me Home captured the struggle of people in the face of oppression and today its message is more relevant and urgent than ever. For info visit the official website.