New Trailer for Re-Release of Bob Marley Doc 'Marley' This Summer

"There was that sense that he's about to be… massive." Blue Fox Ent. has debuted a new trailer for Marley, the Bob Marley documentary that originally premiered in 2012. The film is getting a special theatrical (and virtual) re-release this summer to celebrate what would've been Bob Marley's 75th birthday. "The Marley family has rolled out a yearlong MARLEY75 commemorative series of events across all forms of media in celebration of the legendary cultural icon… As part of this [birthday] series of special events, audiences can see in virtual and traditional theaters a special re-release of Marley, in which Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artist." The 2-1/2-hour-long film is considered one of the definitive docs on the life, music, and legacy of Bob Marley. Even if you can't get to a drive-in to see this, you can still enjoy it at home.

Here's the official re-release trailer for Kevin Macdonald's documentary Marley, direct from YouTube:

Marley Documentary

You can still watch the original 2012 trailer for Macdonald's Marley doc here, to see even more footage.

Born into poverty in rural Jamaica, Bob Marley became a prophet for the world’s oppressed, preaching peace, love, and understanding with a universal language - song. On what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artist. Marley was originally supposed to be directed by Silence of the Lambs filmmaker Jonathan Demme years ago, before Life in a Day and Last King of Scotland director Kevin Macdonald took over for him. The award-winning Scottish filmmaker has also directed doc films including Chaplin's Goliath, One Day in September, A Brief History of Errol Morris, Touching the Void, My Enemy's Enemy, Christmas in a Day, Sky Ladder, Whitney, and Return to Podor previously. Marley originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival & SXSW Film Festival in 2012. The film first opened in US theaters in spring of 2012. Blue Fox Ent. will re-release Macdonald's Marley doc in select US theaters + in "virtual cinemas" starting July 31st, 2020 this summer. For more info, visit their website.

