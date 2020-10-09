New Trailer for Re-Release of Classic 1972 Documentary 'Nationtime'

"We are a mighty nation!!" Kino Lorber has revealed a trailer for a long lost, finally-found-and-restored documentary film from 1972 titled Nationtime. The film, made by acclaimed Black filmmaker William Greaves, is a report on the National Black Political Convention held in Gary, IN in 1972, a historic event that gathered a powerful selection of Black voices from across the political spectrum, among them Jesse Jackson, Dick Gregory, Coretta Scott King, Richard Hatcher, Amiri Baraka, Charles Diggs, and H. Carl McCall. A cut down 60-minute version aired on TV years ago. The original version was found in a Pittsburgh warehouse in 2018, restoring the film to its original 80-minute length and colorful visual quality 48 years after the convention took place. It's narrated by Sidney Poitier, combined with poems recited by Harry Belafonte. Bobby Seale said at the Convention, "Revolution is about the right for the humanity of Black people in this country here and across the world to survive." This looks outstanding! A must watch doc film.

Here's the new re-release trailer (+ poster) for William Greaves' doc Nationtime, direct from YouTube:

Nationtime is the long-lost film made about the National Black Political Convention of 1972, when 10,000 black politicians, activists and artists from across the political spectrum went to Gary, Indiana, to forge a national unity platform in advance of the Republican and Democratic presidential conventions that year. Considered too radical for television broadcast at the time, it has since circulated only in a heavily edited 60-minute version. The brand new 2020 restoration, long thought lost and unearthed in a Pittsburgh warehouse in 2018, returns the film to its original 80-minute length and colorful visual quality 48 years after the convention took place. Nationtime is directed by iconic Ameircan filmmaker William Greaves, known for Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One (1968), Ralph Bunche: An American Odyssey (2001), and The Voice of La Raza (1972). This restored original cut originally premiered at the AFI Docs Film Festival this fall. Kino Lorber will re-release Greaves' Nationtime in full in US theaters + "virtual cinemas" + drive-ins starting on October 23rd this month. For more info, visit KL's official website. Who wants to watch?